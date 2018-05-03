Tanzania: German Minister Jets in for Two-Day Visit

GERMAN Democratic Republic's Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas is expected in the country today for a two-day official visit to strengthen and boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

Acting Director of Europe and America Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African cooperation Jestas Nyamanga told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the visit aims at further deepening ties and enhancing mutual cooperation and understanding on major issues of common interest.

He said the visiting minister will arrive with a delegation of 50 people and will hold talks with Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Augustine Mahiga, before addressing a joint press conference.

During his visit, Mr Maas will also lay remembrance wreath at Askari Monument for soldiers who fought in the World War I and II. Thereafter he will visit Chang'ombe Secondary School to meet and talk with students studying German language.

"In the school, there are over 110 students who are learning German language, so the minister will talk and encourage them on the importance of being competent in the language. There are only two schools in Tanzania that teach Germany... the other is Zanaki Secondary School," he noted.

The minister will tomorrow depart to Arusha where he will meet court officials with the United Nations Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) and African Court on Human and People's rights as well as visit the East African Community (EAC).

Mr Nyamanga said Tanzanians cherish the bonds of fraternity with their German counterparts and are forever grateful for the assistance by the German government in the sectors of education, health, non-renewable energy and water, among others. "

Germany and Tanzania have been close friends and partners for a long time. Tanzania is a rapidly growing emerging market and offers tremendous opportunities for German businesses. Several German companies have already established business links with Tanzania," he emphasized.

Expounding further he said before and after independence to date over 157 companies have been registered by Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) in which they have provided over 1,850 jobs to Tanzanians, with over 700bn/- investment.