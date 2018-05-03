3 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: German Minister Jets in for Two-Day Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilda Mhagama

GERMAN Democratic Republic's Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas is expected in the country today for a two-day official visit to strengthen and boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

Acting Director of Europe and America Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African cooperation Jestas Nyamanga told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the visit aims at further deepening ties and enhancing mutual cooperation and understanding on major issues of common interest.

He said the visiting minister will arrive with a delegation of 50 people and will hold talks with Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Augustine Mahiga, before addressing a joint press conference.

During his visit, Mr Maas will also lay remembrance wreath at Askari Monument for soldiers who fought in the World War I and II. Thereafter he will visit Chang'ombe Secondary School to meet and talk with students studying German language.

"In the school, there are over 110 students who are learning German language, so the minister will talk and encourage them on the importance of being competent in the language. There are only two schools in Tanzania that teach Germany... the other is Zanaki Secondary School," he noted.

The minister will tomorrow depart to Arusha where he will meet court officials with the United Nations Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) and African Court on Human and People's rights as well as visit the East African Community (EAC).

Mr Nyamanga said Tanzanians cherish the bonds of fraternity with their German counterparts and are forever grateful for the assistance by the German government in the sectors of education, health, non-renewable energy and water, among others. "

Germany and Tanzania have been close friends and partners for a long time. Tanzania is a rapidly growing emerging market and offers tremendous opportunities for German businesses. Several German companies have already established business links with Tanzania," he emphasized.

Expounding further he said before and after independence to date over 157 companies have been registered by Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) in which they have provided over 1,850 jobs to Tanzanians, with over 700bn/- investment.

Tanzania

Magafuli Asks Denmark to Fund Construction of 11-Kilometre Road

President John Magufuli has asked the government of Denmark to help and fund construction of an 11-kilometre road that… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.