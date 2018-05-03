Tanzania: Politicians Criticized for Holding Syringes to Vaccinate Girls, Defended

Dodoma — Minister for health Ummy Mwalimu has defended two politicians, whose photos showing them injecting cervical cancer vaccines to girls went viral, just a day after she condemned them through social media platforms.

The yesterday photos, which showed Ulanga Member of Parliament Mr Goodluck Milinga and Coastal Regional Commissioner Ms Asumpta Mshama injecting cervical cancer vaccines to girls, went viral.

Many people, who include Ms Mwalimu, condemned, the action through social media platforms, claiming it was against medical practices.

However, speaking in the Parliament today, Thursday 03, May, Ms Mwalimu said the two politicians were only demonstrating.

She spoke after the Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai directed her to work on the matter.

The speaker issued the directive after Ms Anatropia Theonest sought his directives with regard to the matter.

She wanted the two politicians to apologize to the public due to their acts as well as to the girls from whom they were seen injecting cervical cancer vaccines.

"Apart from that the minister responsible for health should make sure that District and Regional Medical officers observe medical ethics and professionalism," said Ms Theonista, who was supported by Temeke MP Abdallah Mtolea (CUF).

Responding, Ms Mwalimu said the politicians actually didn't inject the girls but they were simply demonstrating.

However, she admitted it was against medical practice for the politicians to demonstrate is if they were injecting the girls.

According to her government chief medical officer will issue the government statement later today.