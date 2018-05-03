Tanzania: Heche's Brother to Be Buried Today

Tarime — Tarime resident Chacha Suguta, 27, who was stabbed to death on April 27, while in the hands of the police, and who was the younger brother of Tarime Rural Member of Parliament John Heche will be laid to rest today.

The spokesman of the Suguta family, Wegesa Suguta, has told MCL Digital that already the body of the deceased has been brought to their Nyabitocho home village in Tarime District, where last respects will continue to be paid.

Even as the burial process continues, the Suguta family through Mr Heche, has declared that it will not accept compensation from any individual or institution because such payment will never restore the life of their relative.

"As a family, we are not going to accept compensation from any person or institution. However, we want this incident to serve as a lesson and be the last in the country whereby a civilian dies in the hands of police, not only in Tarime, but countrywide," said Heche

Already a policeman, William Marwa, has been arraigned to face charges of allegedly stabbing Chacha to death using a knife on April 27, this year, in an incident that occurred in Sirari, at the Tanzania-Kenya border.