3 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Heche's Brother to Be Buried Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tarime — Tarime resident Chacha Suguta, 27, who was stabbed to death on April 27, while in the hands of the police, and who was the younger brother of Tarime Rural Member of Parliament John Heche will be laid to rest today.

The spokesman of the Suguta family, Wegesa Suguta, has told MCL Digital that already the body of the deceased has been brought to their Nyabitocho home village in Tarime District, where last respects will continue to be paid.

Even as the burial process continues, the Suguta family through Mr Heche, has declared that it will not accept compensation from any individual or institution because such payment will never restore the life of their relative.

"As a family, we are not going to accept compensation from any person or institution. However, we want this incident to serve as a lesson and be the last in the country whereby a civilian dies in the hands of police, not only in Tarime, but countrywide," said Heche

Already a policeman, William Marwa, has been arraigned to face charges of allegedly stabbing Chacha to death using a knife on April 27, this year, in an incident that occurred in Sirari, at the Tanzania-Kenya border.

Tanzania

Magafuli Asks Denmark to Fund Construction of 11-Kilometre Road

President John Magufuli has asked the government of Denmark to help and fund construction of an 11-kilometre road that… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.