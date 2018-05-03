Iringa — President John Magufuli has asked the government of Denmark to help and fund construction of an 11-kilometre road that links Tumaini University to Iringa Municipality, a move that will make it passable.

The President made the request on Thursday, May 3, as he was officiating the opening a 218-kilometre road that connects Iyovi, Iringa and Mafinga District in the region.

"I would like to ask the government of Denmark to continue supporting our initiatives by helping us finish the 11-kilometre road," he said.

He further said that the new road, which was built at a total coast of Sh283.715 billion, will help turn Iringa Municipality into a commercial hub bringing vehicles from as far as Kenya.

"It is a good opportunity for this town to become a tourist hub. What you need to do is to grab the opportunities that the government is bringing closer to you so that you can also improve your economic status," he said.

President Magufuli also asked all companies investing in the country to be ready to pay taxes for the government to meet its industrialisation goal.

"I urge companies that declare losses every year and yet they are still actively operating to start paying taxes because there is no way you can have a huge market and yet don't make profit," he urged.

The President asked Iringa residents to maintain and sustain the opened road in order to help the region to keep growing economically.