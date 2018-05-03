3 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC-T Khupe's Spokesperson Ejected From ZCTU Workers' Day Event

Workers' Day commemorations should not be politicised by any organisation and should not be an event to score cheap political scores, MDC-T Thokozani Khupe's national spokesperson, Linda Masarira, said.

This comes after she was escorted out of Dzivarasekwa Stadium in Harare Tuesday where Workers' Day commemorations main events organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union were being held.

She said the workers struggle has been high jacked by a few individuals.

Unconfirmed reports said she was overheard saying that she was going to force herself into the VIP table and occupy a seat there forcing security people to act.

Despite the being escorted out by the ZCTU security personnel, Masarira had been officially invited by the organisers and was expected to give a solidarity speech.

"International events like May Day should not be politicized, it is a day to recognize and appreciate workers and their struggles and to map the way forward for the advancement of labour rights," Masarira said in an interview afterwards.

"I was invited to the May Day celebrations by the ZCTU president Peter Gift Mutasa last night and when I got there I was advised that my name was not on the VIP list and I humbly waited for them to rectify the issue."

"Kanyenze from Ledriz came and asked me why I was standing outside. He asked me to follow him and when I got to the gate the security team barricaded and said they had an instruction not to let me in," she added.

Commenting on the issue, ZCTU president Mutasa said that was unfortunate.

"There were cdes from Khupe's camp in the tent. They came and entered without any problem and I only got information that she has been barred and when I looked for her she had left," said Mutasa.

