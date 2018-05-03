Ethiopia: Proclamation Encourages Private Forest Developers - Ministry

New proclamation tipped to encourage the private sector's involvement in forest development.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry disclosed that it has been striving to encourage the private sector to engage widely in the sector.

State Minister Kebede Yimame told The Ethiopian Herald that efforts has been exerted to raise awareness of the society towards the new proclamation with the view of maximizing the participation of the private sector.

The new proclamations encourage private forest developers to engage widely in the sector, as it facilitates the necessary professional support and incentive for those who desire to invest in the sector, Kebede opined. The new proclamation invite private sector to develop forest and get benefit out of it.

As Forest is not like any sort of crop, in terms of reaping its benefits given it takes years, the State Minister pointed out, it is not expected that the private investors would be engaged in it widely. "As it requires long period of time to harvest, there is always a risk. So, the new proclamation would address such risks," he noted.

Explaining that farmers are benefiting from the sector, Kebede said that the trend has been changing for the better in this regard. For the most part, farmers are the main providers of various wood products for local consumption.

In addition to maximizing benefits via supplying wood products for local consumption, currently farmers are exporting various wood products to neighboring countries, Kebede indicated. In 2009 alone, Amhara State farmers have earned 26 million USD exporting wood products to Sudan, while the State earned 14 million USD in the first nine month of this year. Forest development has now changing the livelihood of farmers, he added.