3 May 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Proclamation Encourages Private Forest Developers - Ministry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Girmachew Gashaw

New proclamation tipped to encourage the private sector's involvement in forest development.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry disclosed that it has been striving to encourage the private sector to engage widely in the sector.

State Minister Kebede Yimame told The Ethiopian Herald that efforts has been exerted to raise awareness of the society towards the new proclamation with the view of maximizing the participation of the private sector.

The new proclamations encourage private forest developers to engage widely in the sector, as it facilitates the necessary professional support and incentive for those who desire to invest in the sector, Kebede opined. The new proclamation invite private sector to develop forest and get benefit out of it.

As Forest is not like any sort of crop, in terms of reaping its benefits given it takes years, the State Minister pointed out, it is not expected that the private investors would be engaged in it widely. "As it requires long period of time to harvest, there is always a risk. So, the new proclamation would address such risks," he noted.

Explaining that farmers are benefiting from the sector, Kebede said that the trend has been changing for the better in this regard. For the most part, farmers are the main providers of various wood products for local consumption.

In addition to maximizing benefits via supplying wood products for local consumption, currently farmers are exporting various wood products to neighboring countries, Kebede indicated. In 2009 alone, Amhara State farmers have earned 26 million USD exporting wood products to Sudan, while the State earned 14 million USD in the first nine month of this year. Forest development has now changing the livelihood of farmers, he added.

Ethiopia

What's Behind Visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights?

Recently, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein visited Ethiopia at the government's invitation.… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.