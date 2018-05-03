Mauritius to Host 11th World Hindi Conference in August

press release

The 11th World Hindi Conference (WHC), organised jointly by the Government of Mauritius and the Government of India, will be held in Mauritius at Swami Vivekanand International Convention Centre in Pailles from 18 to 20 August 2018. The Minister of External Affairs, Mrs. Sushma Swaraj, accompanied by two other ministers will lead the Indian delegation comprising some 100 members.

This was announced yesterday during a joint press conference by the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs. Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, and the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr. Abhay Thakur, at the headquarters of the World Hindi Secretariat in Phoenix.

Minister Dookun-Luchoomun recalled that the setting up of the World Hindi Secretariat is a milestone towards enhancing the status of Hindi language in the country and that hosting the WHC for a third time in Mauritius bears testimony to the great importance that Government gives to the language and culture.

The main objectives of WHC which are to regroup stakeholders including Hindi scholars, writers, researchers, journalists and publishers on a global platform so as to accelerate the promotion of Hindi as an international language. She pointed out that the conference will offer networking opportunities as well as encourage the widespread usage of Hindi language in the fields of science, education and technology, amongst others.

Mrs. Dookun-Luchoomun was in India for the launching by the Minister of External Affairs of India, Mrs. Sushma Swaraj on 10 April 2018 at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi, of the official website and the logo for the 11th WHC.

For his part the Indian High Commissioner, Mr. Abhay Thakur, underscored that the forthcoming Conference will help further reinforce intercultural networking and exchanges as well as strengthen the existing linkage between both countries. He pointed out that the main theme of the 11th WHC is Hindi Vishwa Aur Bharatiy Sanskriti which means Global Hindi and Indian Culture.

He added that during the conference, the launch of several books and exhibitions will be held and Hindi scholars will also be honoured for their distinguished services in the field of Hindi.

Online registration can be made on the official website www.vishwahindisammelan.gov.in. The deadline for registration is 15 July 2018. Some 35 countries have already shown their interest of participation.

World Hindi Secretariat

The setting up the WHS in Mauritius was raised at the first World Hindi Conference in Nagpur 1975. On 11 February 2008, the WHS formally started functioning. The foundation stone of the building was laid in 2015 during the visit of the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, to Mauritius. The WHS was inaugurated by the President of the Republic of India, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind, on 13 March 2018 during his visit to Mauritius for the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Independence of the country.