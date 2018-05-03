Seychelles: President Faure Visits Media Houses to Mark World Press Freedom Day

press release

To commemorate World Press Freedom Day, President Danny Faure visited the National Information Services Agency (NISA) and TODAY Head Offices this morning.

President Faure started his visit at the Head Office of NISA at Laurier Avenue, where he was welcomed by the Chairperson of the Board of NISA, Ms Lucy Athanasius and Chief Exectuive Officer of NISA, Mr Gerard Govinden.

The President's tour of the premises included the various sections and offices including the Sales Office, the Customer Liaison Office, Documentation Centre and Production Section. Following his tour, the President held a brief meeting with the management and staff in the Journalist Section.

"Journalists do important work for our society. I always say that the media is the fourth pillar of our democracy. Democracy in Seychelles cannot evolve without the development of the media. I would like to thank you all for your hard work, and take this opportunity to congratulate all journalists working in Seychelles and encourage you to continue the good work," said the President.

President Faure later visited TODAY's Head Office at Le Chantier, where he was greeted by the Managing Director, Mrs Veronica Maria, and the Editor-in-Chief, Ms Kate Carolus. The President was taken around the offices, including the customer services area and sales room, and briefly met with the management and editorial team.

Mrs Maria thanked the President for visiting TODAY saying, "This is the first time that an independent paper is visited by a President. I told my staff this morning that today is our day, a day for journalists everywhere. Thank you for this honour," said Mrs Maria. She also raised the need for a media school in Seychelles, to encourage young people who want to study journalism and communications.

The President gave his commitment that he would continue to uphold the importance of the media and thanked all the staff for their hard work. "I personally value the work that journalists are doing, especially the work that TODAY is doing as an independent paper. I encourage you to continue your work for the people, and for the country," said President Faure.

