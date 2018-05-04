3 May 2018

Nigeria: U.S., Nigeria, Others Plan Largest Military Exercise - Pentagon

The U.S., three U.S. allies, Nigeria and 13 other African countries are putting the finishing touches on plans for the largest military exercise in Africa this year, an official said in statement.

The Department of Defence, which said this in a statement issued in Washington on Thursday, added that a 60-member planning group were would be drawn from the countries.

"Co-hosted by the Ghana Armed Forces, [Exercise] United Accord will include four major components: a computer-programmed exercise, field training exercise, jungle warfare school and medical readiness training exercise," the statement said.

During the April 30 to May 4 meeting in Ghana, a 60-person combined team is developing plans for the 16-day United Accord exercise to take place this summer, the statement said.

About 600 multinational soldiers are expected to participate.

Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Canada, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Germany, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, The Netherlands, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Togo and the U.S. all sent at least one representative to the final planning event, according to the statement.

