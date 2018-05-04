3 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: No Life Lost in Boko Haram Attack Near Maiduguri - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian police force
By Abdulkareem Haruna

Police in Borno say there was no loss of life in Wednesday night attack by suspected Boko Haram militants on Auno village, near Maiduguri.

The attack came barely a week after the insurgents carried out a daring invasion of Maiduguri, the Borno capital, killing at least six persons and injuring over 50 others.

On Wednesday, at about 7 p.m., echoes of gunshots filtered in to Maiduguri from the Maiduguri-Damaturu road axis.

Neither the police nor the military could give details of the attack until Thursday afternoon.

The spokesman of the police in Borno state, Edet Okon, a deputy superintendent, confirmed that Boko Haram gunmen attempted an attack on a military location at Auno. He said the attack was eventually repelled.

He said no life was in the attack.

"Yesterday at about 6.45pm, suspected Boko Haram terrorist attempted to attack a military location at Auno village situated along Maiduguri/Damaturu highway. They were promptly repelled by troops.

"Apart from a Peugeot J5 vehicle which was burnt by the terrorists, no life was lost in the attack and normalcy has been restored in the village. Military/ Police reinforcements were dispatch to the area to improve security.

"The commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu, thereby urges members of the public to go about their lawful activities without fear".

Nigeria

Buhari's London Stopover Stirs Speculations

President Muhammadu Buhari has made a stopover in London, as he returned from his trip to the United States where he… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.