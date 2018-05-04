3 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why Buhari Stopped Over in London - Presidency

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Sani Tukur

A presidential spokesperson on Thursday provided reasons why President Muhamamdu Buhari was still in London when he was supposed to have returned to Nigeria.

Garba Shehu said the president had to stop over in London on his way back from the United States for technical reasons.

In apparent response to a PREMIUM TIMES story published earlier Thursday which showed that Mr Buhari was yet to arrive Nigeria two days after he left Washington, Mr Shehu said the president's main aircraft is under repairs and he had to use a smaller jet.

"The big jet is under repair. It has been taken for major repairs. So the president is using a small plane and there is a limit to the distance the small plane can cover," he said in response to inquiries by State House correspondents.

Mr Shehu also said the "technical stopover I talked about is that the journey from U.S. to Abuja is broken into two.

"Technical stopover is that the plane stops at a point, refuel, do some checks and then proceed on the journey," he said.

Mr Shehu said such stopover is "very normal" adding "there is nothing unusual about it."

He added that Mr Buhari is already on his way back to Abuja.

"It is a routine thing. The plane can do Abuja-Washington, that's about 12 hours and the maximum the plane can fly is 12 hours, 40 minutes. But you don't need to push it to the edge," he said.

Mr Buhari was in the U.S. on an official visit. He met with President Donald Trump and both leaders addressed a joint press conference.

More on This

Buhari's London Stopover Stirs Speculations

President Muhammadu Buhari has made a stopover in London, as he returned from his trip to the United States where he… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.