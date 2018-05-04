Mozambique: Reinstatement Ordered of Judge Expelled From Judiciary

Maputo — The Maputo Provincial Administrative Tribunal has, in an unprecedented move, overruled a decision of the Higher Council of the Judicial Magistracy (CSCM), the disciplinary body for judges, under which a judge in the Maputo district of Marracuene was expelled from the judicial profession.

The judge, Judite Simao, achieved media fame by ruling in favour of a land invasion, in which people claiming to be natives of Marracuene occupied an area of about 200 hectares belonging to Milhulamete, a company that is setting up a eucalyptus plantation. They then began illegally selling off plots of land.

The company, which held a legitimate title to use of the land, complained against Simao's behaviour, and the CSMJ opened disciplinary proceedings. She was accused of holding a meeting in a Marracuene restaurant, in which she suggested to representatives of the company that they should negotiate with local neighbourhood secretaries to persuade them to change the statements they had given to the court.

According to a report last year in the independent daily "O Pais", the CSMJ found that Simao had violated her duty to act with impartiality, by giving opinions and offering informal advice to parties to the dispute. Furthermore, by failing to take decisions in good time, particularly when these involved restraining orders, she had acted in a way that denied justice to citizens.

The CSMJ stressed that the behaviour of judges should never affect the trust which citizens place in the legal system and should never call their impartiality into question. But "this trust and guarantee of impartiality are seriously affected by the fact that the accused (Simao) held meetings with people linked to the case at a crucial phase in the case", the CSMJ said.

Simao "was not serious in exercising her duties, did not bring dignity to the magistracy, and did not contribute to promoting citizens' confidence in justice", it added.

Furthermore, she had committed previous offences, and showed no sign of regretting her behaviour. She had "violated the essence of her profession", and had "damaged the image of the Mozambican State, whose institutions should be at the service of citizens".

This was a damning indictment of Simao's behaviour. Yet the local Administrative Tribunal has found in Simao's favour on procedural grounds.

According to a summary of the Tribunal's ruling in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", the Tribunal claimed that the CSMJ decision to expel Simao was based on a report from a working group which included people who are not members of the CSMJ.

In the Tribunal's view, this meant the working group was not competent to initiate disciplinary proceedings against magistrates, and so its intervention in the case was "manifestly illegal".

The Tribunal claimed "this behaviour is not in accordance with any of the phases of disciplinary proceedings established in the Statute of Judicial Magistrates".

The Tribunal declared null and void the decision of the CSMJ and reinstated Simao. A provincial level body has thus overruled the highest body of judicial discipline in the land.

This ruling strikes a damaging blow against the anti-corruption campaign waged by the Supreme Court.

In early April, the President of the Supreme Court, Adelino Muchanga, declared that corrupt magistrates must be expelled from the judicial system. "For cases of corruption involving magistrates and law officers, there is zero tolerance", he declared.

"We cannot have the power to judge, when we ourselves are morally disreputable", he told a meeting of the Judicial Council. "So we have been taking radical measures to purge from the ranks of the judiciary magistrates with negative practices".

The provincial court ruling appears to contradict this "zero tolerance" approach. A judicial source contacted by AIM said the ruling can probably be appealed to the plenary of judges of the national Administrative Tribunal.