Mozambique: Minister Bars Media From Inspections

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of Industry and Trade, Ragendra de Sousa, has suspended key operations of the National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE) because they were being accompanied by the media.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sousa said "We should not take the press on our supervisory and inspection activities. This is routine government work which does not need the presence of the media, and so I have ordered the suspension of the operation because of the way it was being conducted".

He was referring to "Operation Kulaya", which was specifically looking at whether products on sale to the public are appropriately labelled, and whether the instructions that key foodstuffs (such as grains, vegetable oil and salt) can only be sold if they are fortified with micro-nutrients are being obeyed.

The operation was carried out not only by INAE, but also had the cooperation of the Ministry of Health, the National Institute of Norms and Quality (INNOQ), and municipal authorities.

For many months INAE has been undertaking highly publicised inspections which have led to the temporary closure of many restaurants, bakeries, slaughterhouses and other commercial establishments because of gross violations of basic norms of hygiene. The presence of the media, and particularly of television crews, has dramatically shown the Mozambican public the filthy conditions under which food is handled in these places.

Now Sousa wants to shut all this down, apparently because it violates the rules of his Ministry. "The operation was planned in the Ministry, where very specific guidelines were drawn up", he said. "But everything we're seen on television, for example, was not decided here".

He questioned the presence at INAE inspections, not only of the press, but also of the fire brigade - although inviting members of the body in charge of public safety to attend inspections seems entirely logical.

The Mozambican chapter of the regional press freedom body MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa) has denounced the Minister's ban on the press as a violation of Mozambican legislation on freedom of information.

Fernando Goncalves, the chairperson of MISA-Mozambique, told AIM on Thursday "this is a wrong decision. It is a violation of the law on access to information".

"That law exists to ensure that the public has access to all information pertaining to government activities except that covered by national security concerns", said Goncalves. "INAE inspections are not matters of national security. If the media is barred from attending them, that's a gross violation of the law".