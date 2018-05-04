3 May 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Cocaine Intercepted En Route to Beira

Maputo — The South African authorities have seized cocaine valued at about 1.8 million rands (142,000 US dollars) apparently destined for the central Mozambican city of Beira.

According to reports in the South African media, members of the South African Police Service crime intelligence and South African Revenue Service on Monday intercepted a suspect at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The man, a Guatemalan national, was found to be carrying the cocaine in two large parcels. A search of his luggage found the two parcels in a false compartment of his suitcase.

The man had arrived at the airport on a flight from the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, and his final destination was Beira.

Police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said "In his suitcase, which he didn't deny, there was a hidden compartment where drugs were found wrapped in foil."

The Guatemalan will appear in a South African court on charges of possession of illegal drugs," added Mogale.

