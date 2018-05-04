Photo: Bayo Omoboriowo

President Trump hosts a joint press conference with President Buhari in the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday, April 30, 2018.

A coalition of pro-Biafra groups yesterday expressed disappointment over the recent meeting of President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA) with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rising from their meeting in Enugu, the group said they were surprised that the meeting with Trump failed to take a definite position on the ongoing cases of ethnic cleansing in the country, targeted against Biafrans.

At the meeting were Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Eastern Peoples' Congress (EPC), Igbo Youth Cultural and Restoration Initiative (IYCRI), Bilie Human Rights Initiative (BHRI), Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria and Salvation People of Biafra (SP).

In a statement, the coalition said however, that it was not amused how Biafra issue was thrown under the carpet.

The statement said: "The people of Biafran nation are quite disturbed by the unholy romance between Nigeria's president and his U.S. counterpart. In the face of so many cases of ethnic cleansing against Biafrans by the Buhari administration, the people of Biafra had expected that the U.S. president upon meeting with Buhari would take a position against these attacks.

"Unfortunately, all we got was that compromising press conference between the two presidents. Though we expect some high level of diplomacies on Biafra issues, 50 per cent of Biafrans are disappointed on President Trump.

"Let it be on record that the Biafrans are not amused at the lackadaisical manner which Biafra issue was thrown under the carpet.

"As the police of the world, the least expected from the U.S. is to institute a case against Nigeria."