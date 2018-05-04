4 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Pro-Biafra Groups Express Disappointment Over Buhari's Meeting With Donald Trump

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Bayo Omoboriowo
President Trump hosts a joint press conference with President Buhari in the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday, April 30, 2018.
By Lawrence Njoku

A coalition of pro-Biafra groups yesterday expressed disappointment over the recent meeting of President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA) with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rising from their meeting in Enugu, the group said they were surprised that the meeting with Trump failed to take a definite position on the ongoing cases of ethnic cleansing in the country, targeted against Biafrans.

At the meeting were Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Eastern Peoples' Congress (EPC), Igbo Youth Cultural and Restoration Initiative (IYCRI), Bilie Human Rights Initiative (BHRI), Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria and Salvation People of Biafra (SP).

In a statement, the coalition said however, that it was not amused how Biafra issue was thrown under the carpet.

The statement said: "The people of Biafran nation are quite disturbed by the unholy romance between Nigeria's president and his U.S. counterpart. In the face of so many cases of ethnic cleansing against Biafrans by the Buhari administration, the people of Biafra had expected that the U.S. president upon meeting with Buhari would take a position against these attacks.

"Unfortunately, all we got was that compromising press conference between the two presidents. Though we expect some high level of diplomacies on Biafra issues, 50 per cent of Biafrans are disappointed on President Trump.

"Let it be on record that the Biafrans are not amused at the lackadaisical manner which Biafra issue was thrown under the carpet.

"As the police of the world, the least expected from the U.S. is to institute a case against Nigeria."

More on This

Pro-Biafra Groups Vow to Expose Nwodo's House Bombers

Coalition of pro-Biafran groups, including the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.