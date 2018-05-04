Nigeria: 13 Killed in Fresh Zamfara Attack, 15 Feared Dead in Adamawa

Photo: This Day

Farmer vs Herdsman

At least 13 people were, Thursday, confirmed killed in clashes between cattle thieves and local civilian militia in the northern part of Zamfara State.

This came as 15 persons were feared killed in late Wednesday night attack on four communities in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State

It was gathered that the prolonged fight in Zamfara State lasted from Tuesday through to Wednesday in Fankashi in Maru district of the state.

Zamfara State police spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said: "Our men recovered 13 dead bodies from the criminal gang and the vigilantes from the village after the fight."

He added that the village was attacked by the bandits, resulting in the fight with the militia, who were armed with locally-made, single-shot muskets.

Police reinforcements were later sent to the area, Shehu said.

Zamfara State, especially the remote areas, have been vulnerable to attacks by cattle rustlers and kidnapping gangs, who have raided herding communities, killing, looting and burning homes.

In a bid to curb the attacks, the villagers formed self-defence forces, but were often accused of killing suspected cattle thieves, prompting reprisal attacks.

It was not clear if the latest incident was a reprisal or a raid to steal cattle.

15 killed in Adamawa

In related incident, four communities in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State were allegedly razed by suspected herdsmen, killing no fewer than 15 persons.

The attack came barely three days after Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked two mosques in Mubi, killing dozens and injuring many. The villages are Bang, Nyanga, Bonki and Nzomosu.

Fleeing residents disclosed that the attackers, numbering over 50, came in Hilux vans and stormed the area shortly after troops of the Nigerian Army ransacked the villages to enforce the disarmament of citizens in line with a presidential directive.

They added that the attackers razed many buildings before leaving.

Chairman of Numan Local Government Area, Arnold Jibla, who confirmed the attack, declined to provide fatality figures, saying the attack was still raging at press time.

However, locals said that no fewer than 15 persons have been killed in the raid, just as they said property worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Adamawa Command, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the attack, saying 12 persons were confirmed killed in the attack.

"I will get across to you when the full report of the incident is brought to the headquarters," the Police image maker said.