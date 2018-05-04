4 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: NEMA Receives 165 Nigerians From Libya

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Thursday received 165 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived aboard a chartered flight operated by Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG.

The aircraft landed at 9:45 p.m at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The returnees comprised of 68 female adults, six female children and as well as 89 male adults and one male infant.

They were handed over to the South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Yakubu Suleiman, by the Head of Mission in Nigeria, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Enira Krdzalic.

Ms Krdzalic noted that IOM, in collaboration with the European Union (EU) had repatriated 7,746 Nigerians from Libya under its voluntary return and rehabilitation programme.

According to her, 600 returnees have been rehabilitated already, while another 200 are to be rehabilitated.

She urged the Nigerian government to improve efforts towards positively engaging the youths by partnering with more international agencies to create employment opportunities.

Ms Krdzalic stressed the need to sensitise Nigerians to the dangers of irregular migration in the quest for seeking greener pastures outside the country.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Boko Haram - Why I Will Never Return Home - Widowed Mother of Eight

Hamsatu Mustapha, a 36 years old widow, said she has no option than to forget about her home after Boko Haram attacked… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.