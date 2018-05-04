Malawi: Go for High Blood Pressure Testing

Lilongwe — International Society of Hypertension (ISH) is appealing to l Malawian to have their high blood pressure (BP) tested in various health facilities in the country in the month of May.

Country leader for ISH in Malawi for May Measurement Month (MMM) Project, Henry Ndhlovu said this Wednesday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe.

He spelt the need for said Malawians to develop the habit of knowing their BP status as one way of reducing cases of death as a result due raise in their BPs.

Ndhlovu pointed out that BP cases could be magament if people monitor their diets, do regularly exercises and take medication where necessary.

"When you are not controlling you diet and you don't do exercises regularly chances are that you may development hypertension. Sometimes it difficult for someone to know that he or she has hypertensions unnecessary to have been measured at home or health facilities," he stated.

Country leaders is appealing to Malawians to buy BP machines for home use as one way of detecting it early at home before being referred to the health facility.

He said his organisation has been conducting awareness screening services for high blood pressure in about 100 countries.

Ndhlovu said the May initiative is aimed at increasing awareness and screening people of high bold pressure.

Head of Non-communicable Diseases and Mental Health, Dr Jones Kaponda Masiye said the Ministry is working in close collaboration with ISH and other stakeholders in the initiative.

He said the initiative is target person aged 18 and above who should access the screening services through their communities, markets, workplaces, shopping centres, banks and all other convenient places both all the cities and districts.

"Government through the Ministry of Health and Population and various stakeholders will carry out MMM activities. We need to patronize the sites and have screened for high blood pressure," Masiye advised.

May is dedicated to issues of high blood pressure and awareness campaign and Malawi is participating in the activities.

Globally, High blood pressure activities are on commemorated on May 17 every year.