Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Police officers rough up William Tamale, a BBS TV journalist, outside Kizza Besigye’s residence in Kasangati after the 2016 elections.

Kampala — Government has conceded that there have been widespread cases of brutality against journalists by the police and says it regrets the actions.

In a rare admission of guilt, the executive director of Uganda Media Centre, Mr Ofwono Opondo, said the brutality has cast government in bad light and promised to end it.

"Government has come under serious scrutiny and criticism in the way it has handled the media, with the laws, policies and actual beating in the course of their [media] work. As the Executive, this is very regrettable and we do undertake to review and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book," Mr Opondo said yesterday during World Press Freedom Day celebrations in Kampala.

He also took issues with media houses for abusing the rights of journalists by not paying them well and making them work without contracts and appointment letters.

"Violations in your own media houses, I have heard, are even worse. Many of you work without appointment letters, many of you work without pay and consequently, you have been left to the wilderness to extort from the general public," Mr Opondo stressed.

Media owners

He said many of radio stations are owned by politicians and businesspersons who do not care about the welfare of their employees and restrict their spaces for discussion.

"A media house cannot run a story that is counter to the business interests of the proprietor; and I think that's something we have to look into. Also, it's not easy for media houses where the politician is the owner of the radio station to have other people on the radio, especially during the election period," he said.

Mr Opondo said government has directed the police to visit media houses to interface with journalists and devise a way of working together without interfering with each other's work.

Ms Grace Pelly, the acting head of UN Human Rights in Uganda, said Freedom House has already warned Uganda against intimidating journalists.

"During the recent review, Uganda was asked to end its intimidation against journalists and promote reporting on issues of public interest," she said.

Ms Pelly said the continued violation of rights of journalists by police is not good and must stop. She said as signatory to international conventions on protection of human rights, government must make sure its obligations are fulfilled

Mr Med Kaggwa, the chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission, said the media landscape in the country is worrying, especially for journalists who are analytical and critical in their reporting. He challenged government to ensure the laws enacted do not infringe on media freedom and rights to access to information.

Mr Robert Kagoro, the chairperson of Uganda Journalists' Association, said journalists should use the day to reflect on their performance and ponder the next move on defending themselves against violations.

He criticised the police for continuously harassing journalists in the line of duty. He said they will engage police in dialogue to get a common ground.

The Danish Ambassador, Mr Pedersen Mogens, challenged the government to ensure that rights of journalists are respected.

"We call upon State agencies to promote media freedom and pluralism by avoiding unwarranted interference with impartial and critical reporting. The Uganda police force and the army should work towards restoring confidence among journalists by punishing the errant security officials implicated in attacking journalists and ensuring the safety and security of journalists rather than traumatising or attacking them," he said.

"Government should also consider establishing an independent mechanism of investigating and sanctioning the errant police officers rather than leaving the responsibility to the same institution accused of perpetrating violence against journalists," he added.

Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said her institution has always enacted the relevant laws, including the Access to Information Act, 2005.