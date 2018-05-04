3 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kitulo Park to Get 25 New Species of Wild Animals

By Sylivester Domasa & Bernard Lugongo

MINISTER for Tourism and Natural Resources, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla has approved 25 new species of wild animals to be introduced to a botanical paradise - the Kitulo National Park also locally known as Bustani ya Mungu (Garden of God).

It was not immediately revealed which new species will be introduced, but his deputy, Japhet Hasunga, announced in the National Assembly here yesterday that all the process including the legal requirements have been followed to release the wild animals.

The rare botanical marvel, home to a full 350 species of vascular plants, including 45 varieties of terrestrial orchids, which erupt into a riotous wildflower display of breathtaking scale and diversity during the main rainy season of late November to April, is located on the Kitulo Plateau in the southern highlands.

However, the Minister was quick to note that the ministry had no plans to build a tarmac road in the area; attributing such duty is under the council and the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads).

The Minister's explanation followed concerns by the Makete MP Prof Norman Sigalla who had earlier requested the construction of the highway to easy transportation for the tourists who visit the park. "The area needs a proper road for the development of the tourism industry.

Our current plan is to improve the road network in the area, however, the ministry will discuss with the Ministry for Works, Transport and Communication to see how it can consider the road among its priority projects," he said. The lawmaker had suggested the construction of the Chimala -Matamba -Kitulo -Makete road as means to support growth of the tourism industry but also other social economic activities.

