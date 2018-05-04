Tanzania: State Spokesperson - Independent Media Outfits Due 2018/19

Mwanza — THE government has officially announced that an independent Media Council and Journalists Accreditation Board will be officially established during the next financial year.

Government spokesman and Director General of the Tanzania Information Services, Dr Hassan Abbas, said all the arrangements were set for official establishment of the two crucial organs that would be tasked to facilitate improvement of media services in the country.

He was speaking during a recorded radio programme dubbed 'TUJADILIANE' aired by 15 radio stations operating in Mwanza Region and organised by the Union of Tanzania Press Clubs (UTPC) under the sponsorship of the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA.

Dr Abbas allayed fears that the function of media fraternity would be affected by the coming of the two organs but would on the contrary be improved to function through embracing ethics and code of conduct according to the requirements of the Media Services Act of 2016 and its regulations.

"I can confidently confirm today that these long awaited two organs will be established in the coming financial year, opening a new chapter in the improvement of the media services in our country," he said.

The director elaborated on a number of critical issues, calling on journalists, particularly in the print media which is directly supervised by his office, to observe professionalism and abide by ethics governing the noble profession.

He denied allegations of mistreatment of some of thenewspapers and reporters, saying all the reported incidents affecting them were investigated by security organs and reports released upon completion of the investigations.

Dr Abbas said it was not proper to accuse his office of banning some newspapers, making it clear the publications had violated ethics but after they were given a right of reply, they presented poor defence, prompting their being reprimanded

He said there was no country in the world, where the media was left to operate without being checked even if it was vivid that their operations jeopardised peace and security of a country in question.

On the right of journalists, Dr Abbas said all employers were required by the law to take good care of their welfare, including making sure they had job contracts, they were insured, were paid accordingly and that his office would ensure compliance.

The director also explained the role government spokespersons tasked to furnish timely information to the public, saying at least 95 per cent of them were meeting that requirement. "It is true that there were issues with government spokespersons but that was due to the system of the day.

Now that area has been improved but if anybody notes a problem please let me know and action will be taken promptly," he explained. The UTPC Director General, Mr Abubakari Karsan, said the union supported the government action against violation of media ethics, saying it was not ready to defend any wrongdoers.

He urged all journalists to refrain from giving contradicting statements against the State or anything they were not happy with, saying all the communiqués should be well coordinated and made by authorised media representatives.

Mr Karsan said his office was organising for the journalists through their press clubs to meet the required academic criteria for them to undertake their functions smoothly.