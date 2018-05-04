NATIONAL Under-20 team, Ngorongoro Heroes have stepped up drills ahead of their crunch battle against Mali in 21st edition of Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ngorongoro Heroes will face the West African side on May 13th in the first leg encounter at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzania football Federation (TFF) Media and Communication Officer, Clifford Ndimbo, said yesterday that Ngorongoro Heroes have camped in Dar es Salaam and the players currently undergoing gym session in the morning and evening.

He said according to the technical bench's programme, the team will embark on pitch training today in the evening at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, while tomorrow, the team will train twice a day.

He said the squad is currently injury free and players were highly motivated and spirited to fight for the country's glory as they seek to qualify for the continental finals in Niger 2019. Ndimbo said entrance fee for the match is pegged at 3,000/- for VIP seats and 1,000/- for remaining seats.

Heroes advanced into the CAF U-20 second round after eliminating Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the second leg match in Kinshasa last month. Heroes' custodian, Ramadhan Kabwili, was the match hero after saving a penalty that gave Tanzania a 6-5 win over hosts DR Congo.

The winner had to be decided on spot-kicks after the teams tied 0-0 in Kinshasa. DR Congo managed to hold Heroes to a barren draw in the first leg match at the National Stadium.

The match held at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa was officiated by Fitial Charel Just Kokolo of Congo Brazzaville, assisted by Beaudrel Ntsele Roul and Tritton Franck Audiard Diawa. Hosts Congo were the first to convert their penalty and Heroes levelled.

The hosts netted all their five penalties and so were Heroes. Kabwili saved the sixth penalty. Ngorongoro Heroes are going to face Mali in two matches that will decide who deserve a place at CAF U-20 finals to be held in Niger.

The team's head coach, Ammy Ninje was a happiest man after his boys floored giants DR Congo at away ground.

Heroes defeated Morocco and Mozambique in two international friendly matches staged in Dar es Salaam to drill players ahead of the clash with DR Congo.

Ninje's squad is dominated by graduates of the Under-17 side that participated at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon 2017.