Tanzania: Lawmakers Bemoan Teaching Language 'Confusion'

Dodoma — Members of Parliament yesterday demanded that the government decide on the language of instruction at all levels of education.

Currently, the country considers Kiswahili and English as teaching languages. But while Kiswahili is used in public primary schools, English is used from secondary schools and upwards. There are private schools that use English as a teaching medium from primary school level.

This, according to lawmakers, presents a huge confusion to students. They suggested that it was the right time for the government to decide on one language that would be used at all levels. Debating the Sh1.4trilion budget estimates for the ministry of Education, Science and Technology for the year 2018/19, Lupembe MP Joram Hongoli (CCM) suggested that Kiswahili should be the teaching language as part of efforts to promote it as a national language.

He said using English had denied some Tanzanians the opportunity to know their national language.

"We should be proud of our language... it is my hope that the government will work on my suggestion," he said.

His opinion was supported by Ukonga MP Mwita Waitara (Chadema), saying there has been confusion on the teaching language as the 2014 education policy acknowledged Kiswahili and English as teaching languages.

Mr Waitara who is a teacher by profession, asked the minister to issue directives on the teaching language.

"We must have one language that will help us to move forward and have more skilled and competent people in the future," he said.

Speaking in the House on Monday, nominated MP Abdallah Bulembo shared the same view, calling for Kiswahili to be approved as the language of instruction.

"We should be worried by our competence at international meetings...look at how the Chinese are valuing their own language... why not us?," he asked, adding: "We can focus on branding our own language by using it at all levels of education from primary schools to higher leaning institutions."

In their arguments, MPs said students were expected to be fluent in English by the time they completed schools but they couldn't maintain a conversation, urging for the necessity to use the national language.

Earlier, Vunjo MP James Mbatia (NCCR-Mageuzi) and his Chemba counterpart Juma Nkamia (CCM) asked the education minister to come up with an initiative to improve the education sector.

Their call echoed that of shadow minister of Education Susan Lyimo who complained on the quality of the education curricula, saying it was unable to prepare a skilled labour force.

"As a country we need to have a national dialogue that would come up with solutions to challenges facing the sector. Education should be our number one priority," she said.