Left to right: Benon Kabale, Fortunate Ambangira and Ben Twinomugisha of Makerere University speak at a recent press conference in Kampala.

Benon Kabale, a bipolar disorder patient at Butabika, plans to pursue further court action, accusing the national psychiatric referral hospital staff of torturing and holding him for hours in a secluded room.

Bipolar disorder, according to experts, is also known as manic depression, a condition where sufferers struggle to manage extreme mood and energy swings.

Kabale, the founder of Heart Sounds Kampala, an advocacy group working with people affected by mental health issues, says he sued Butabika hospital in 2015, largely for violation of his human rights and seclusion of patients.

Kabale told The Observer in a recent interview: "When I was first admitted at Butabika hospital in 2005, my experience was very strange since I was sedated and also dragged into a seclusion room, where my human rights were violated. That is why I filed the case at High court, seeking for justice".

Kabale says that while he was taken to Butabika for treatment, they instead locked him up in a room measuring about two-square metres for more than 24 hours.

"It was very cold, very dark, with an elevated concrete bed, which had a metallic door and no ventilation," he said.

"There was no toilet in the room, not even a bucket where you can defecate and before you are placed in a seclusion room, they undress you completely and you endure the cold. I suffered in such a situation for several hours and no medical staff checked on me or gave me food or water, however much I cried for help," he said.

Kabale sued the hospital through the Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) but the case was dismissed. His lawyers are working on an appeal.

"There are so many other mental health service users who have suffered in seclusion rooms and even if you go to Butabika hospital right now, you will find many patients in seclusion rooms in a similar situation as I explained," Kabale said.

"... Justice Stephen Musota dismissed the case, saying it is normal practice to seclude patients with mental problems and it is in accordance with the ministry of health guidelines. And there was no sufficient evidence that patients in Butabika hospital are denied their human rights as alleged," he added.

Interviewed, Prof Ben Twinomugisha, Makerere University law school lecturer and lawyer for Kabale said, "seclusion breaches the right to liberty, the right to a clean and healthy environment contrary to articles 23, 24, 31, 44 (1) and 45 of the Ugandan Constitution and section 3 of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act, 2012."

"We are specifically challenging actions of locking up and undressing anaesthetised patients in two-square- metre seclusion rooms which have no toilets, no beddings and are poorly ventilated for over eight hours without any supervision. These patients urinate and defecate in these rooms and endure living in the room with excreta," he added.

According to Musota's judgment, seclusion is a normal practice for psychiatric treatment. The judge said before patients are locked in seclusion rooms, they are given night clothes, food, and doctors attend to them every two hours and they are shown toilets in the adjacent room.

But Kabale disputes that. "There is no seclusion policy in Butabika hospital approved by cabinet; there are no toilets in seclusion rooms, I was undressed completely and no medical personnel checked on me until after 24 hours. I was later rescued from torture by a clinical psychiatric officer Gilbert Buleki who looked for me, in the ward and after failing to get me he traced me in the seclusion room," Kabale said.

Twinomugisha blamed the court for commending Butabika hospital for violating rights of patients in seclusion rooms.

"We need to challenge this judgement to ensure that people with mental disability are entitled to quality health care like any other human being in a good environment that can be catered for," Twinomugisha .

"The way Butabika hospital handled Kabale was unacceptable. His right to health was violated. Seclusion is restrictive and cannot be regarded as 'treatment'. No Ugandan should be handled with such indignity," Primah Kwagala, the programme manager, Strategic Litigation at CEHURD, said.

Interviewed, Dr David Basangwa, the senior consultant psychiatrist and executive director of Butabika hospital, said they rarely use seclusion rooms. He said patients referred to seclusion rooms are those considered dangerous.

"When patients come to the hospital and they are violent or aggressive and fail to respond to medicine to calm them down but continue to fight... then we have no option but to put them in seclusion rooms to give time to the medicine to work in about 30 minutes to an hour as nurses observe them," he said.

Basangwa said when nurses confirm the medicine has worked and patients are calm, they are moved to the ward. But no patient stays in a seclusion room for more than 24 hours as Kabale claimed.

"Even in United Kingdom, they still use seclusion rooms for very aggressive mentally disturbed people. In Uganda, some communities tie mental health patients with ropes and bring them to Butabika hospital when they are chained like dogs. But in hospitals, we can't chain them. The best alternative is to put them in seclusion rooms temporally as they calm down," he said.

Basangwa said in UK hospitals sidestep seclusion rooms by sedating the patient and use six nurses to hold him in one room until the drug takes effect.

"But here six nurses are what I might have for the whole shift. Mostly in each shift, I have only four nurses. So, I can't have four nurses around one patient yet at the wards we have over 800 patients," he said.

Basangwa said seclusion rooms are bedrooms, and not every bedroom has a toilet. He said patients locked in seclusion rooms can use washrooms after an hour.

"We have guidelines for seclusion rooms, and no one is put there beyond an hour. The clinicians must write and consent. The patient must be observed every 15 minutes. No patient should go overnight in the side rooms. His [Kabale] case had a lot of loopholes, lacked some evidence and that is why it was thrown out," he said.