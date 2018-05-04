Ghana: World Press Freedom Day 2018 Opens in Accra

Ghana is hosting this year's World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) -- the fourth time that the global celebration is taking place on African soil since 1993.

The two-day event of May 2 and May 3, 2018-- the 25th global celebration of WPFD -- is being organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in partnership with the Government of Ghana

The theme for WPFD 2018 is Media, Justice and the Rule of law.

WPFD 2018 is scheduled to feature debates and discussions on the interplay between the media, political process and judicial system as well as explore how to strengthen the watchdog role of independent journalism.

The event brings together about 800 investigative journalists, representatives of media publishers, editors, researchers, policy actors, representatives of the judiciary and students of journalism.

The General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (U.N.O.) dedicated the Day, May 3, to Freedom of the Press to be observed across the globe and to remind the world of a fundamental human right --the right to freedom of opinion and expression, which right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference, and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontier.

It is a time for the world at large to design and promote initiatives in favour of press freedom and to assess the state of press freedom in the world--in view of the fact that there have been abuses or violations of this fundamental human right, where publications are censored, publishers fined, suspended and publishing houses closed down, while journalists, editors and publishers are harassed, attacked, detained and even murdered.

It is, therefore, an occasion to evaluate press freedom around the world, defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession and the right to freedom of opinion and of expression.

In a keynote address at the opening ceremony in Accra, yesterday, Nnenna Nkwakanma, Senior Policy Manager, Worldwide Web Foundation, underscored the importance of the need for the journalist to work in an environment devoid of fear and urged the courts to ensure that justice was administered and ensure that perpetrators of crimes against journalists were punished.

Mad. Nkwakanma reminded the Government of Ghana that the passage of the Right to Information Bill into law was long overdue.

In an address delivered on his behalf to welcome participants, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, noted that the right to free expression and the freedom of the media had led to a strong participation of the Ghanaian in the process of governing the country.

Dr Bawumia noted that the exercise of the right to free expression had provided the enabling environment for the Ghanaian to boldly and freely provide feedback on intended programmes that helped to shape policy for the best.

The exercise of the right to free speech, he said, had equally empowered Civil Society Organizations to freely interrogate government policies and offered criticisms while the opposition was also able to raise dissent and to canvass for alternative viewpoints.

He urged societies where the right to free expression and press freedom were absent to open up for a vigorous exchange of ideas.

Dr Bawumia, however, warned against deliberate misinformation or fabricating and twisting facts and inadvertent misinformation by media practitioners in their desire to be first with the news, adding that the right to free speech should be exercised with responsibility.

He described deliberate misinformation and inadvertent misinformation as major threats to the sanctity of the news world which the world of media practitioners should boldly confront by investing in the capacity building and specialization of their staff.

In a statement, Mr Getachew Engida, Deputy Director-General, UNESCO, stressed the need for women journalists to be empowered and protected from gender-based harassment; effective implementation of measures to keep journalists safe; measures to ensure freedom of speech online, support for the judiciary to ensure freedom of expression; and the need for professional and investigative journalism to counter disinformation, rumour, hatred and stereotypes.

Mr Engida disclosed that to strengthen the synergy between the role of the media and that of the Judiciary, UNESCO had been supporting the training of judges on freedom of expression in South America.

He said 5000 actors of the judicial system had been trained over a three-year period while in Africa, more than 6oo participants took part in UNESCO's online training for judicial actors, with the African Court and the Commission on Human and People's Rights as partners.

He condemned the killing of journalists, adding that crimes against journalists should not go unpunished.

Mr Engida disclosed that UNESCO was leading the implementation of the United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the issue of Impunity.

He said in order to guarantee better protection for journalists, UNESCO encouraged the institution of national mechanisms for the safety of journalists, adding that democracy could only thrive when journalists were able to access information without fearing for their lives.

He said to eliminate the fear factor which led to self-censorship and the silencing of societies, the courts need to protect journalists against attacks--online and offline--and to demonstrate the power of the rule of law to turn back impunity for crimes against journalists.