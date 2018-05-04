Ghana: Government Briefs Media On Roadmap for MMDCEs Election Process

3 May 2018

The election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives will take off from June 2021 and the swearing in done August 1, 2021.

The election when held, will promote democracy by affording local people the opportunity to give meaning to popular participation in governance through the choiceof their own leaders.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Hajia Alima Mahama, made this known during an interaction with the media in Accra on Monday.

Hajia Mahama pledged government's commitment to ensuring that democracy was deepened at the local level through decentralization and election into office of MMDCEs.

She disclosed that the election process would be in three (3) phases-- Pre-Referendum Activities, Referendum Activities, Post-Referendum Activities and the amendment of Article 55(3) of the 1992 Constitution.

For the Pre-Referendum, she said, the process consisted of the formation of an election committee, which was established in 2017 and the review of legislations and preparation of background document.

She said regional consultations and sensitization to raise and prepare for the referendum had been conducted, a National Stakeholders meeting on the election of MMDCEs had also been held in Accra, while the Bill for the amendment of the article had also been drafted.

On the referendum, the Minister, said the referendum would be concluded in September 2019, alongside the District level elections.

"Per Article 290 (4), at least 40% of the citizenry are expected to vote at the referendum with 75% of them favouring the bill to be passed by parliament and assented to by the President", she emphasized.

The Minister, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to get involved in the processes so as to help contribute to the success of the MMDCEs elections to deepen Ghana's democracy.

