Somalia: Security Ministry Identifies Kidnapper of ICRC Aid Worker

The security ministry of Somalia's Federal Government has on Thursday identified a man it said was behind the abduction of a German aid worker in Mogadishu on Wednesday night.

Abdiaziz Hildhiban, the spokesman of the ministry has identified the suspect as Mohamud Mohamed Alas, a security guard at the ICRC's office in the capital.

A German female nurse working for the International Committee of the Red Cross was kidnapped and taken to an unknown location in Mogadishu.

Somali security forces are on a mission to free the abducted aid worker, according to the spokesman of the country's security ministry.

"The Somali security forces will hunt down the criminals and rescue the victim as soon as possible," he added.

The victim whose name has not yet been released was reportedly kidnapped shortly after 8 pm (local time) by armed who entered Red Cross Compound near Km5 junction.