Malawi: Joyce Banda's Return Causes Jitters

analysis

Will President Peter Mutharika order Banda's arrest and risk further instability in impoverished Malawi?

Malawi is on tenterhooks, waiting to see if President Peter Mutharika will order the arrest of his predecessor Joyce Banda. Banda returned to her homeland on Saturday after four years of self-imposed exile, immediately hinting that she might make another run for the presidency next year.

That could be the spark that leads to her arrest. Which in turn could aggravate instability in the impoverished country, which is experiencing popular protests because of economic hardships and allegations of corruption against the Mutharika administration. Mutharika's government issued an arrest warrant for Banda last July for alleged complicity in the so-called Cashgate scandal during her brief tenure as president between 2012 and 2014.

Public servants siphoned off billions of kwacha of state funds, some of it by hacking into government computers to create false supply contracts. The state was defrauded of around US$32 million in total, almost 1% of Malawi's annual GDP, in just six months, according to an independent outside audit.

Banda has always claimed that Cashgate took off under the presidency of her predecessor Bingu wa Mutharika - brother of the...