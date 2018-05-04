Sudan: Republican Decree Restructuring External Representation Issued

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued a republican decree Wednesday on re-structuring of the external representation in rationalization of the expenditure which was necessitated by the current economic situation in the country and enhancement of performance at Foreign Ministry and its missions abroad.

The decree has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the other concerned organs to implement the re-structuring of the abroad representation by closure of 13 Sudanese diplomatic missions and four consular missions abroad and adoption of the one-man (ambassador) in seven diplomatic missions and that decree bans existence of another diplomat at level of ambassador at any embassies whatsoever the justifications , except in four countries specified by the decree.

It determines term of assignment of a member of diplomatic mission by three years and it would be unrenewable for whatever considerations and that situations of members of diplomatic missions would be immediately streamlined in the light of this time limit.

The decree also determined criteria for selection of attaches and existence of employees who are in charge of passports only in countries densely populated by Sudanese nationals as well as their numbers.

It cancelled positions of accountants at all embassies except in embassies which have considerable revenues and that the number of accountants not exceed three including an internal auditor.

All economic and trade attaches would be closed down according to the republican decree , except economic attaché in Abu Dhabi , assigned to prepare for Sudan participation in Expo 2020 and afterwards would be shut down in addition to closure of all information attachés except three information attaches.

The decree ordered cutting of administrative cadres of missions by 20 % to be added to previous rate of 30% to raise total reduction to 50%.

It stipulated discharging of administrative cadres of Foreign Ministry and that diplomats to carry out the administrative work at the Ministry.

The republican decree set criteria of selection and nomination of ambassadors to represent Sudan abroad and unequivocally defend its interests and positions.