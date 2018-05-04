Sudan: Ethiopian Prime Minister Meets Vice-President

Khartoum — Ethiopian Premier, Dr Abiy Ahmed met at his residence in Corinthia hotel in Khartoum Thursday with Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman and discussed relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa and ways of boosting them further.

State Minister at Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mohamed Abdalla Idris said in press statements that meeting tackled bilateral relations and ways and means of boosting them in all political and economic fields, rejuvenation of trade exchange , activities of the Joint Sudan-Ethiopia Ministerial Committee , how Ethiopia can benefit from Port of Port Sudan and two countries 'rail link in addition to dossiers of cooperation in combatting illegal migration, human trafficking and trade in drugs and light weapons.

He said that the Vice-President briefed the Ethiopian Premier on the country-wide eight-month weapon collection campaign and campaign success in achieving security and stability in most parts of Sudan and helping displaced people and refugees return to their areas.

The State Minister added that the Vice-Presaident and Prime Minister of Ethiopia agreed that the two countries' Joint Economic Committee to hold meeting in Khartoum.