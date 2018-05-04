Sudan: Bakri and Abiy Ahmed Discuss Bilateral Relations and Horizons of Cooperation

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen, Bakri Hassan Salih discussed with Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed bilateral relations and horizons of joint cooperation between Khartoum and Addis Ababa.

This came during their meeting at Corinthia hotel in Khartoum Thursday.

State Minister at Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mohamed Abdalla Idris said in press statements that the meeting reviewed political , economic and security developments in Horn of Africa and international economic transformations , disclosing that the meeting also discussed importance of linking the two countries by railways and land roads , how Ethiopia can benefit from port of Port Sudan and facilitation of movement of the two peoples between the two sides.

The State Minister added that the meeting discussed situations in South Sudan and importance of the two countries playing effective role in helping South Sudan State overcome its problems and in defusing tensions in the region.

He further added that the two Premiers underlined that what have been achieved in field of exchange of trade was under aspirations of the two countries and people and called for pushing economic cooperation forward to return with benefit for people of the two countries.

The State Minister said the First Vice-President informed the Prime Minister of Ethiopia during the meeting on state reform program.