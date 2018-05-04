Sudan: Ethiopian Premier Acquainted With Experiment of Osama Dawood's Farm

Khartoum — The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed accompanied by President of the Republic , Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir got acquainted with experiment of Osama Dawood's farm for dairy, animal production and fodders in Khartoum North , as a model for successful animal and agricultural production project in Sudan.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister lauded the Sudanese experiment in agricultural and animal production as national pilot and successful investment.

It is to be noted that the Ethiopian Premier's visit to Osama Dawood farm came as part of his current visit to Sudan.