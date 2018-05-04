Mozambique: Renamo Head Afonso Dhlakama Dead

Renamo head Afonso Dhlakama died this morning at his Gorongosa base, awaiting a helicopter to take him for medical treatment in Pretoria, South Africa. Lusa press agency reports that he died from a serious diabetic crisis. He was born in 1953 and has been head of Renamo since 1980.

