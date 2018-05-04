Mozambique: China-Prince-Ematum Link Confirmed

As he said he would in November, Erik Prince's Frontier Services Group (FSG) is to take half of Ematum, the secret debt fishing company; the joint company will be renamed Tunamar, Prime Minister Carlos do Rosario told parliament on 12 April.
He said all Ematum boats would be operating by the end of the year. Prince founded the notorious Blackwater security company, and is chair of FSG. The biggest shareholder in FSG is Citic, a Chinese state investment company, and FSG's literature stresses its alignment with China's Belt & Road Initiative. Prince is also expected to partner with Proindicus, another of the secret loan companies. (Zitamar 12 Apr) Government gave $1 mn to Ematum in 2017, according to @Verdade.