Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Livingstonia Synod's firebrand general secretary, the Reverend Levi Nyondo, has rebuffed a meeting with Ngoni chiefs in Mzimba over an impasse on booze and polygamy.

During the enthronement of Inkosi Mzukuzuku recently, Rev Nyondo irked ngoni chiefs when he spoke against drinking and polygamy because it is sinful and against the doctrine of the Presbyterian church.

Inkosi ya Makosi M'mbelwa V, the tribe's king of kings, has threatened to expel the synod from his territory unless it upholds the social contract Scottish missionaries signed to evangelise Mzimba without abolishing their drunken and polygamous ways.

Traditional leaders in northern Malawi have maintained they would not abandon consumption of beer and marrying many wives, challenging church leaders to bar them from sacraments as prescribed by the church.

Buy Nyondo has rejected a meeting with the Ngoni chiefs to resolve the matter, saying that would be gratification and that there cannot be dialogue over Bible teachings.

Nyondo has said Ngonis have the right to remain Christians or not, defiantly saying the Church would continue to advocate against any practices that contradict its teachings.

"Our doctrines are clear against practices of beer drinking and polygamy," he said.

"The doctrines cannot change for the sake of Ngoni. We will suspend anyone who breaks the church doctrines regardless of status even pastors. No one is immune."

Ngoni's argue that the earliest missionary, Dr Robert Laws who introduced Christianity to the area in the 1880s, signed an agreement with M'mbelwa II which stipulated that the Ngonis, can drink beer, marry several wives and enjoy full church benefits.

The Ngoni was a warrior tribe that originated from South Africa and is renown for its legendary liking for alcohol, meat and acquiring several spouses.

History was told that in the olden days a lot of husbands died at war leaving behind large populations of women who became widows.

Traditional leaders therefore advised the surviving men to marry the widows so they did not lack care and support.

Although the Ngoni persistently assert their culture, Nyondo insists Livingstonia Synod would continue to advocate against any practices that contradict its teachings.