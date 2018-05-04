3 May 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Boundary Not Demarcation Between Hearts, Says FM Workneh

The boundary between Ethiopia and Sudan is a physical boundary and not demarcation between hearts, Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Workneh Gebeyehu held talks with Acting Foreign Minister of Sudan Mohammed Abdella.

While discussing with his Sudanese counterpart, Workneh said the boundary between Ethiopia and Sudan is a physical boundary and not a boundary between hearts. Both countries are "children of the Nile," he added.

He added that the current visit by Prime Minister Abiy to Sudan will help to further strengthen the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The Sudanese acting foreign minister said that his government is delighted by the visit to Sudan by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ethiopia provides 100 MW of hydropower to Sudan and annually earns about 80 million USD.

Some 800 Sudanese firms are already investing in Ethiopia and the annual trade volume between the countries is estimated at 300 million USD.

