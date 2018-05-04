Ethiopia, Israel Ink Major Cooperation Agreements

Addis Ababa May 03/2018 Ethiopia and Israeli have signed major cooperation agreements on areas of health, education, power and energy today.

A high level event entitled "Impact for good; A cross-sectoral dialogue for strengthening partnership between Africa, Israel and the world Jewry" was held today here in Addis Ababa.

In his opening remarks, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said that participants of both countries were aspiring to see a joint future to ensuring common concerns as food security, public health, infrastructure and energy.

Noting partnerships engender reliable changes; President Rivlin said "the agreements inked today will set forth to the ever growing ties between the two countries in addressing challenges in health, education and energy in particular".

Social and Labor Affairs Minister, Hirut Wolde Mariam noted such venues that brought together business people from different renowned companies, intellectuals from the Academia, innovators and high level government officials would serve as a jumping-off-point to reinforce relations in multifaceted fields.

There are various lessons that Ethiopia could take from Israel particularly in areas of innovation, technology, medical science, water security, and community development, the Minister added.

She underscored the need to further cement relations to fully utilize these priority areas of cooperation.

During the event business owners, innovators, academicians made presentations on issues of "Civil society and infrastructure", "Private sector and energy", "Child development programs" and "The future of Ethio-Israeli cooperation."

Roundtable discussions that aimed at bringing sectoral partnerships to life were held giving particular emphasis on primary challenges and needs in sectors like; academia and education, energy, infrastructure and water, humanitarian assistance, health and medicinal science.