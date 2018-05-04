3 May 2018

Africa: Sahrawi Republic Participates in the Japan-Africa Public Private Economic Forum

Sandton — The Saharawi Republic has participated Thursday in the work of the Japan-Africa Public Private Economic Forum at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The Japan-Africa Public Private Economic Forum, hosted by South Africa, is organised by the government of Japan and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and is scheduled to take place from the 3rd to the 4th May 2018.

The Forum, to be attended by business executives and representatives of government from African countries and Japan, is held in Africa with a view to accelerating the promotion of private sector-led economic growth by encouraging networking among African and Japanese companies.

The delegation is led by Mr. Mohamed Salem Ould Salek, Minister of Foreign Affairs, accompanied by Mr. Bachir Al Saghir, Ambassador of the Sahrawi Republic in South Africa and Mr. Mami Brrahim, Counselor of the Sahrawi Embassy in the host country.SPS

