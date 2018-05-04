Morocco: Frente Polisario Denies Morocco's Allegations After Breaking Off Its Relations With Iran

Algiers — The Frente POLISARIO denied Morocco's allegations according to which the POLISARIO has relations with Iran in the military field, defying Rabat to present evidence of these "false allegations," after deciding to break off its relations with Teheran "because of its support to POLISARIO."

The coordinator of the Frente POLISARIO with the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) M'hamed Khadad said that Rabat's action obeys to a "little political opportunism" which aims at "by-passing the resumption of the directed political negotiations requested by the United Nations for the settlement of the conflict of Western Sahara through a self-determination referendum for the Sahrawi people, a process which is underway since the ceasefire of 1991.

Khadad made a statement to the Spanish news agency EFE following the announcement Tuesday by Morocco to break off its relations with Iran.

Khadad refuted the existence of any military ties with Iran, affirming that "the Frente POLISARIO has never had military relations and hasn't received weapons or held military contacts with Iran or Hezbollah."

"It is a farce and a big lie. Morocco seeks a protection for its withdrawal from negotiations (with the Frente POLISARIO) which should lead to a consultation, self-determination of the Spanish last colony, in accordance with UN settlement plan," he said.

"We defy Morocco to provide any evidence, Morocco is living in madness and doesn't know how to skip its obligation of dialogue," concluded the Sahrawi official.SPS