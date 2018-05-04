3 May 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Saharawi Delegation Takes Part in International Solidarity Forum With Cuba On the Occasion of Workers International Day

Havana — - A Saharawi delegation has participated in the International Solidarity Meeting with Cuba, where more than a thousand delegates from all continents took part, representing the trade union movements on the occasion of the International Day of Workers.

The sympathy event will witness Saharawi intervention to express on behalf of the Saharawi people, their gratitude to the international solidarity with the struggle of the Saharawi people and in particular Cuba for its constant support and solidarity with the Saharawi cause .

The Saharawi delegation has informed the attendee on the current situation of the struggle of the Saharawi people for self-determination and independence, highlighting the peaceful resistance of the Sahrawis people in the Occupied Territories by Morocco where they are subject of a repressive policy and systematic violation of rights humans.

This forum has been convened by the Cuban Central of Workers and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples. SPS

