3 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Achievement in Controlling Malaria

Keren — Thanks to a sustainable popular campaign, environmental sanitation and redressing activities conducted in the Halhal sub zone, the prevalence of malaria has significantly declined.

In an assessment meeting conducted on 27 April, the head of health branch in the sub zone Mr. Filmon Goitom stating praise worthy achievement is registered as a result of sustained disease control efforts, said that significant outcome has been recorded particularly in controlling malaria.

Stating no malaria case was registered in the last four months, Mr. Filmon also called on the public to enhance effort and caution with the start of the rainy season.

The administrator of the sub zone Mr. Hamd Mehamed-Ali on his part pointing the role of the society in the success of the programs, called on the society to exert effort in environmental sanitation activities to maintain the achievement registered.

Report indicates that in Halhal sub zone there is one health center and three health stations in active duty.

Eritrea

