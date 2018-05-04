Ethiopia: Foreign Ministers Discuss Ongoing Reform in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa May 03/2018 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Foreign Affairs State Minister Hirut Zemene have discussed the status of the ongoing reform in Ethiopia today.

Briefing Maas, State Minister Hirut said the transition of power following the resignation of former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn was transparent, democratic and smooth.

As a result, the country has now come to normalcy and the dialogue between the ruling party and competing parties which started a year ago also manifests the desire to open up the political space, she noted.

Recently, there were very serious deliberations and the government is pushing the reform process forward.

Germany's Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas praised the willingness of the new Prime Minister for dialogue and expressed his best wishes for the success of the country.

The German government also recognizes the leading role of Ethiopia in terms of keeping peace and security in the region and in the continent, Maas stressed.

The officials have discussed about how to collaborate on sustaining lasting peace and stability in the region.

Ethiopia and Germany have a longstanding diplomatic relations that goes back to 1905.