4 May 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Sudan: Ethiopia, Sudan Agree to Jointly Develop Port Sudan

Khartoum May 03/2018 Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed to jointly develop and administer Port Sudan to facilitate Ethiopia's access to the port.

Premier Abiy Ahmed, who is on official working visit to Sudan, has discussed with the Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir on a range of bilateral and regional issues.

Premier Abiy today visited Kabu Dairy Processing Factory, which is located 30 kilometers East of the capital Khartoum.

Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyhu told ENA that the two leaders have agreed on four major issues, which are taking into account the countries national interests and principles of shared benefits.

Thus, Workneh added that "The two countries have agreed to develop and jointly manage Port Sudan together."

The second is regarding the GERD, President Al-Bashir announced that his country will respect the agreements signed between Ethiopia and Egypt and will provide support for the National Technical Committee.

The two leaders have also agreed during their discussion to make Assosa commercial center in which Ethiopia and Sudan traders and business persons meet and converse on joint development issues.

Workneh also pointed out that the two leaders have reached a consensus to link Ethiopia and Sudan with railway line.

In related development Prime Minister Abiy has urged President Omar Hassan al-Bashir to assist in the release of Ethiopians who are detained for various reasons in Sudan.

As per the request of the Premier, President Al-Bashir announced during the visit that the Ethiopian prisoners will be released.

As per the request from Ethiopia, Djibouti has agreed on the sharing of stake in port of Djibouti with Ethiopia on Sunday, it was recalled.

