3 May 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: At Least 14 Injured As Sudanese Students Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Omdurman — At least 14 students were injured, three of them seriously, in an attack carried out by Islamist students with knives and metal bars on a student sit-in at the University of the Holy Koran in Omdurman on Wednesday morning.

The attack, backed by 25 anti-riot security police vehicles, was carried out to break a peaceful sit-in by university students to protest poor services and the deteriorating university environment.

Student Hamid Rahmatallah, a spokesman for the University of the Holy Koran forum told Radio Dabanga: "Police used tear gas intensively while deploying Islamist student militias and mujahedeen who were brought-in from other universities in Khartoum. They used the machetes and metal bars to beat the students and forcibly evict them from the university".

He said that three students were in serious condition, including Ali Kharif who was stabbed. They were taken to the emergency section of Omdurman hospital.

He said that there were arrests among the students buy could not yet quote an accurate number.

Rahmatallah described the situation as dangerous and stressed. "The students' adhere to their demands by continuing their peaceful sit-ins as a guaranteed right for the university students to meet all the demands made in a memorandum earlier to the Dean of Student Affairs who ignored them which prompted the students to stage a sit-in on Monday."

He explained to Radio Dabanga that the demands of the students are provision of services including drinking water, fans and loudspeakers in the large halls, extending the opening time of the library from 8 am to 5 pm and improving the environment and the lavatories.

Last month, police and security services surrounded the main campus of the University of the Holy Koran in an attempt to block a street protest after students raised a memorandum to the administration of the university.

The students threatened to take the protest to the street in the event that the administration did not respond to their memorandum. Other students reportedly took-up arms, such as machetes, and threatened to use violence against the protesting students in El Thora, where the campus is based.

Sudan

Ethiopia, Sudan Agree to Jointly Develop Port Sudan

Khartoum May 03/2018 Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed to jointly develop and administer Port Sudan to facilitate… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.