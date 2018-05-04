4 May 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Osman Facing the Sack At Wanderers, Has Five Games to Deliver

By Green Muheya

Title winning coach Yasin Osman is under growing pressure at Be Forward Wanderers and may be sacked if he fails to deliver in the next five games.

Wanderers has started poorly their campaign for title defence with the latest 0-2 defeat to Tigers FC on Tuesday at Mulanje Park.

The champions performance has beeen awful despite win during the opening match gains to Silver Strikers, a lucky win against Masters Security 1-0 and being saved by referee from an embarrassing defeat against Nyasa Big Bullets as the two goals were ruled out ending the match in stalemate.

Wanderers chairperson Gift Mkandawire said their next five games may decide Osman's fate, saying the whole technical panel that includes team manager Steve Madeira, assistant coach Bob Mpinganjira and technical director Jack Chamangwana may be replaced.

Osman is cool and seems not shaken with the ultimutum.

He concedes that it has been a bad start to the season," but we will keep on preparing ourselves as we should."

Osman added: "I have been a coach for a long time and I have been in this situation a lot of times before: you do not always win and you do not always get what you deserve."

Many Wanderers fans are not happy with the performance and many made their feelings known after the loss to Tigers.

