South Africa: Makhosi Khoza Joins OUTA As Executive Director

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) announced on Friday that former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza would join it as an executive director and head of its local government programme.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage announced the new executive board appointment and its local government strategy at a briefing in Johannesburg.

"She is bold and courageous," said Duvenage.

Khoza, who resigned from the ANC last year and formed her own political party, the African Democratic Change, recently announced that she was retiring from politics.

Khoza will start her new job at OUTA on June 1.

"It is time for one to consolidate and embark on a journey that began in 1996," she said at the briefing.

Khoza added that people would agree with her that local government was tragically ignored.

"It should be a sphere where the country invests its best brains. It is gratifying that OUTA has taken a decision to focus on this sphere of governance. I hope to make a maximum impact on this sphere of governance."

