Nigeria: Under My Presidency, There Will Be No More Killings - Moghalu

Lafia — A 2019 presidential hopeful, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has said under his watch as president of Nigeria, killings across the country will end.

Moghalu stated this thursday in Lafia during a town hall meeting he organised for the people of Nasarawa State as part of his presidential ambition's consultative tour across the country.

According to him, "under my presidency, I will end herdsmen attacks because my number one loyalty is for the masses. Herdsmen are running over the country as if we don't have security."

The presidential hopeful, who is a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), lamented that there was a president in the country but citizens are being slaughtered while the president continued to make excuses.

"It is time to stop such excuses. We need a leader that will protect the lives and property of the people. Boko Haram cannot kidnap girls and bring them back still you said you are a president. It is time for a new and radical leadership in Nigeria," he maintained.

On his plan to tackle insecurity headlong, the presidential hopeful said he would appoint an impeccable person with good track record as his National Security Adviser (NSA).

His words: "Every part of Nigeria will be represented in my security team base on the virtue of capability of such individual found in such a place. We will go to all parts of the country to find the best hands that will not be restricted to my tribe people."

He continued that Nigeria at this 21st century needed a leader that understood that he is a Nigerian, but not Igbo, Yoruba or Tiv.

He concluded by lamenting also that, "in the last three years, nine

million people lost their jobs under the present administration in the country which is unacceptable."