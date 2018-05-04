4 May 2018

Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Forex Shortages Causing Supply Gaps - Delta

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nkululeko Sibanda

Delta Corporation says foreign currency shortages in the market are increasingly affecting the group's raw material supply chain, a company official said.

The group's corporate affairs manager Patricia Murambinda said her company was feeling pronounced effects of biting foreign currency shortages in the country has been battling with in recent years.

She said foreign currency shortage have seen disruptions in the raw materials supply chain.

"There were some considerable disruptions for the supply of Chibuku Super due to supplier limitations impacting packaging material suppliers of key packaging materials," she added.

Delta acquired a Lusaka Stock Exchange-listed beer company, National Breweries (Natbrew), which Murambinda said was also registering growth.

"Our new Zambian subsidiary, National Breweries, registered a 21% growth for the quarter on improved product supply. (This, in total saw the) Group revenue up by 52%, 45% if we are to exclude our Natbrew subsidiary in Zambia and is up 18 percent for the full year and 17%, excluding Natbrew," said Murambinda.

"The last quarter and full-year (which) ended 31 March 2018 registered strong consumer demands -- a continuation of the positive trends witnessed in the previous quarter.

"There were pronounced product supply gaps occasioned by the challenges in acquiring imported raw materials and services as access to foreign currency has become increasingly difficult," Murambinda said.

Thanks to the visionary leadership of the company, the beverage manufacturer had managed to remain afloat, posting profits in its various product brands, she said.

"Lager beer volumes grew by 51% above prior year for the quarter and 27% for the full year. Sparkling beverages volumes increased by 48% over the prior year for the quarter and 15% for the 12 months," she said.

Delta, Murambinda highlighted, was basking in an eight percent growth in its sorghum beer volume for Zimbabwe -- a feat she said surpassed volumes recorded last year during the same period.

Zimbabwe

Angry Ruling Party Supporters Protest Against Primary Elections

Dozens of Zanu-PF disgruntled members from all provinces across the country demonstrated at the party headquarters in… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.