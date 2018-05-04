Sudan: Ethiopian Prime Minister Appreciates Decree of President Al-Bashir On Release of Ethiopian Convicts

Khartoum — The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, has described the bilateral talks he held with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, as fraternal and constructive.

At a joint press conference he held with President Al-Bashir at the Republican Palace Thursday, Premier Abiy expressed his thanks and gratitude over the decree of the President of the Republican Decree releasing all the Ethiopian convicts in Sudan.

Premier Abiy said that his talks with President Al-Bashir have tackled the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia at the bilateral, regional and international levels and the keenness to cement the bilateral relations in all domains.

He lauded the peaceful and fraternal and peaceful co-existence between the Sudanese and Ethiopian peoples, affirming the endeavor to enhance this peaceful co-existence for the interest of the two nations.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister said that Ethiopia is attaching great responsibility to the water sharing between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt and keen that the interest of Sudan and Ethiopia is guaranteed.

He indicated that Ethiopia has intention that Sudan or Egypt are to be harmed, adding that the agreement of principles between the three countries will minimize the negative aspect and will boost the interests of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia from the Renaissance Dam's project.

Premier Abiy pointed out that Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed on economic integration, linking the two countries by railways, increasing the trade exchange, easing the exchange of commodities and investment and working together for realizing peace and stability in the region.