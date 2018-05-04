3 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Obeid Morawah Appointed Director General for Radio and TV National Corporation

Khartoum — The First Vice President and Federal Minister Lt Gen. Barki Hassan Salih, on Thursday issued a decree appointing Obied Morawah as new Director General for the National Radio and TV Corporation.

He replaces ustaz Zubair Osman Ahmed who was relieved from the post.

Morawah was Sudan's ambassador in Tunisia. He was the former Director of the National Council for press and publication, and official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also served as the director for the External Information Council as well as spokesman for the peace talks in Addis Ababa.

He served a journalists in a number of newspapers and publications in the Sudan.

